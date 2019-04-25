Whata float! This Whataburger Fiesta float beats all

A San Antonio grandmother was the inspiration behind a local first grader's epic Fiesta float.

Mari Guzman said she and her son, Evan, were brainstorming about what they should do this year, when Evan's grandmother had an idea.

"You know how grandmas go over the top for their grandkids," Guzman said.

Guzman said it took a village to put the costume together.

"The nice people at Whataburger on San Pedro (Avenue) and Basse (Road) helped us out with some props. His first grade teacher also came through with his cool socks and sunglasses. Then, two all-nighters later it was done," she said.

Evan's float was a hit at Hutchins Elementary School's Fiesta parade. Guzman said other parents were even taking pictures of him.

We're guessing he celebrated at Whataburger.

