Woman orders pizza and a song, Domino's driver delivers

SAN ANTONIO - "Ring the doorbell."

"Knock only."

"The gate code is 1234."

"Come around to the backyard."

Those are the some of the typical instructions given to a pizza delivery person.

"Knock 3 times and sing."

Less typical.

But it didn't stop a San Antonio-area Domino's delivery driver from following through.

Liz Bruner says she added those instructions to her order last month. She posted the video of the serenade on Twitter.

With pizzas in hand, the delivery driver named Austin sang Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved."

On the delivery instructions I put “Knock 3 times and sing” AND HE DID. I LOVE @dominos pic.twitter.com/UK2Vxy3nki — liz🛸 (@mmbbLiZ) June 28, 2018

Bruner said it wasn't the first time she requested a serenade from her pizza delivery driver, but it was the first time that it actually happened.

Her video has been viewed thousands of times and is getting attention from people and media outlets around the world.

"I am surprised, but then again, it's such a heartwarming and sweet video to see an employee going the extra mile for a customer, so it deserves the attention," Bruner said.

When Bruner told her mom about the serenade, her mom told her that she should have tipped him better. So they drove to the Domino's and gave him an extra $20.

After that, Austin posted a follow-up video of himself singing "Happy Birthday" to Bruner and thanking her for dropping off the second tip.

Sooo @mmbbLiZ came to surprise me with an even bigger tip for singing to her! Thank you just wasn’t good enough, and I know it’s late but from @dominos to you, happy belated birthday!!! pic.twitter.com/q5s0tr8lgP — Austin ♠️ (@AustinAce10) July 1, 2018

Bruner says over the last couple of weeks she and Austin have become good friends and they talk every day.

