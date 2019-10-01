Wu-Tang Clan to perform in San Antonio Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Enter the Wu-Tang.

Wu-Tang Clan will perform in San Antonio Friday at the Majestic Theatre as part of the 36 Chambers 25th Anniversary Celebration Tour.

The influential hip-hop group released "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" in 1993 with iconic songs like "C.R.E.A.M" and "Protect Ya Neck."

Billie Eilish turned 'SNL' upside down — literally

The nine-member group has released seven gold and platinum studio albums with worldwide album sales totaling more than 40 million, according to a press release.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

Getty Image

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.