“Chewie, we’re home!"

Whether you're a Padawan or a Jedi in the kitchen, you can now use the Force when you cook.

Williams-Sonoma has released a line of Star Wars themed Instant Pots.

If you use the force for good, you may prefer the R2-D2, BB-8 or Chewbacca versions. Or — cue the Imperial March — if you’ve been lured to the Dark Side, you may opt for the stormtrooper or the Darth Vader design.

The R2-D2, Darth Vader and stormtrooper Instant Pots are 6-quart capacity pressure cookers and sell for $100. The Chewbacca version is 8 quart capacity and sells for $120. The BB-8 is a mini 3-quart appliance.

The Instant Pots are the newest in the Williams-Sonoma kitchen collection that runs the gamut from droids to wookiees.

There are high-end items like the $395 Darth Vader Le Creuset Cast Iron dutch oven or the $450 Han Solo Carbonite cast iron roaster.

You can also find some less expensive items like a $17 stormtrooper spatula or a $20 Millennium Falcon trivet.

