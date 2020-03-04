San Antonio's top 4 parks to visit now

Wondering where to find the best parks near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top parks in San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for parks.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Phil Hardberger Park

Photo: lori g./Yelp

First up is Phil Hardberger Park, situated at 13203 Blanco Road. With 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, the park, playground and hiking spot has proved to be a local favorite.

2. OP Schnabel Park

Photo: christine m./Yelp

OP Schnabel Park, located at 9606 Bandera Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the park and mountain biking spot 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews.

3. Brackenridge Park

Photo: stephen m./Yelp

Check out Brackenridge Park, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp. You can find the park, zoo and hiking spot at 3910 N. St. Marys St.

4. Eisenhower Park

Photo: amber s./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Eisenhower Park, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews. Stop by 19399 N.W. Military Highway the next time you're looking to satisfy your craving for nature.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.