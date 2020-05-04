San Antonio's 3 favorite spots to find inexpensive Caribbean eats

Looking for a sublime Caribbean meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Caribbean restaurants around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. El Ceviche De Waldito

Photo: Matt Z./Yelp

Topping the list is El Ceviche De Waldito. Located at 5526 Evers Road, the Peruvian and Cuban spot is the highest-rated affordable Caribbean restaurant in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 184 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Angel S., who reviewed El Ceviche De Waldito on Jan. 9, wrote, "Chef Waldito was amazing. His presence was felt instantly from walking in. He had some fun with my daughter and really allowed us to be comfortable bringing her in to what I felt was a quiet place. He made us feel at home."

Ruthie W. noted, "El Ceviche is a very intimate place. It's a seriously delicious home-cooked and authentic meal... Truly a hidden gem! Chef Waldo's cooking has been recognized with many articles and awards, which covers one of the walls of the restaurant. He's quite friendly and made us feel welcomed."

2. Ay Papi's Puerto Rican Cuisine

Photo: Hector f./Yelp

Next up is Meadow Village's AY Papi's Puerto Rican Cuisine, situated at 8103 Marbach Road. With 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and Puerto Rican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

Yelper Rodolfo P., who reviewed AY Papi's Puerto Rican Cuisine on Nov. 2, wrote, "AY Papi's has one of the best Cubans I've tried in Texas. The bread had a delicate crunch and the flavors of the pork, ham, and other ingredients came together to create such a rich and delicious overall flavor. I was very impressed and would definitely go out of my way to come back and eat here again."

Steve M. noted, "Finally made it out and these guys did not disappoint! Yucca fries were great, Cubano was awesome, and the empanadas were delicious! The staff and service was perfect, very helpful."

3. Cocina El Jibarazo Puerto Rican Cusine

Photo: David G./Yelp

Cocina El Jibarazo Puerto Rican Cusine, located at 1790 Austin Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Latin American and Puerto Rican spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 100 reviews.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about Cocina El Jibarazo Puerto Rican Cusine.

"We love to cater to our community," the business says in the bio section of its Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business's signature items: "Service, product, quality," it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "The best Puerto Rican cuisine in San Antonio, Texas. We love what we do."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.