Oct. 3, 1995: The O.J. Simpson verdict, in photos

Has it really been 25 years since the conclusion of what some call “the trial of the century?"

It seems like yesterday the world watched with anticipation as a verdict in the O.J. Simpson homicide trial was delivered. Simpson became a free man when a jury found him not guilty of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

That fateful day, Oct. 3, 1995, essentially put America on hold, as people viewed or listened to the verdict, with passionate reactions taking place all across the country.

Here are 10 photos that show the fervor of that day, copyright Getty Images.

Photo By Paul Harris

The cover of the New York Daily News on Oct. 3, 1995, the day of the verdict in O.J. Simpson's trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Police on foot and on horseback control the crowd that gathered for the descision of the O.J. Simpson verdict at the Los Angeles Courthouse on Oct. 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, California.

Media is gathered for the decision of the O.J. Simpson verdict at the Los Angeles Courthouse on Oct. 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, California.

The New York Post displays a "Not Guilty!" headline Oct. 3, 1995, in New York City. O.J. Simpson was on trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman but was later acquitted after a nationally televised trial.

Police on horseback control the crowd that gathered for the descision of the O.J. Simpson verdict at the Los Angeles Courthouse on Oct. 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, California.

A supporter of O.J. Simpson wears a hat with a "Not Guilty" sign for the decision of the O.J. Simpson verdict at the Los Angeles Courthouse on Oct. 3, 1995.

Jed Jacobsohn/ALLSPORT

Reaction to O.J. Simpson verdict at the moment it was announced at the L.A. County Superior Courthouse In Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 3, 1995.