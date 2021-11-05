Get ready to fall back as daylight saving time ends this weekend

It’s that time of year again -- are you ready?

Daylight saving time -- not daylight “savings” time, as it’s commonly called -- ends Sunday, which means that most U.S. residents will need to fall back, setting clocks behind by one hour.

Though it means earlier sundowns, this time change is usually more welcomed than the start of daylight saving time, when people typically “lose” an hour of sleep, as the clocks “spring forward.”

This weekend’s change happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, and if you stick with your regular bedtime, you can actually gain an hour of sleep (unless you’re someone who has an internal clock and can only sleep so many hours).

Not every state or area follows daylight saving time. In fact, it’s not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says that under the Uniform Time Act, states can exempt themselves.

Some states have considered doing away with changing the clocks each spring and fall. In Florida, lawmakers continue to push keeping DST year-round.

There may be some benefits to the time change, however. Time reports that you could use daylight saving time to help reboot sleeping habits. The DOT also says that DST is observed for reasons including saving energy, preventing traffic injuries and reducing crime.

Daylight saving time will begin again Sunday, March. 13, when clocks will spring forward.