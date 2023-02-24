Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University team up to help agriculture students

Thanks to a new partnership between Palo Alto College and Texas A&M University, the transition for an agriculture student will almost be seamless when it comes to school credits and paperwork.

SAN ANTONIO – When Emma Kotzur graduates from Palo Alto College with her associates degree in agricultural science next spring, she will continue her education at Texas A&M University in College Station to get a bachelors degree.

Thanks to a new partnership between the two schools, Kotzur’s transition will almost be seamless when it comes to school credits and the paperwork.

“You can easily transfer to College Station without having to go through the records, like student applications, where you already have most of the credits done,” Kotzure said.

“Our students will spend two years at Palo Alto majoring in agriculture and then they will transfer those credits to Texas A&M where they will continue their degree,” said Ty Chumbley, head of the Palo Alto College of Agriculture.

Not only will there be little to no hassle getting to Aggie Land, but the students could have little or no debt when they make that move since they stayed in Bexar County and kept expenses to a minimum.

“Having the ability to say ‘I have no debt into my junior year of college’ is so, so important,” Chumbley said.

Kotzur took advantage of growing up in La Vernia. She raised and showed animals for 10 years before heading to Palo Alto. This spring she is an intern at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and is taking full advantage of all her opportunities.

She is actually helping students who are showing animals since she has experience.

“I was in their shoes and I know what they are feeling,” Kotzur said, “It’s a go, go, go system.”

Kotzur grew up in the animal-showing atmosphere. There are many high schools around San Antonio that offer ag classes and programs, but not all do. Palo Alto is trying to fill in the gap for students who don’t attend a high school with ag science.

The college is working with Burbank and Highlands high schools. The college, the only one with an ag program in Bexar County and the surrounding area, is offering ag classes twice a week on their campus so those students can dance that triple two-step.

“Really its a two-by-two-by-two program. Two years in the high school level in ag, two years at Palo Alto and their associates and two years to finish their degree at College Station and get that Aggie ring,” Chumbley said.

Of course, after you get the ring you wear it with pride when you start your Agra science career.