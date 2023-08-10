Burger King is adding the Royal Crispy Wrap to its menu, a twist on a McDonald’s favorite

The day that McDonald’s discontinued making their heavenly and iconic Snack Wraps is a day I’ll never forget.

Thanks to the fast-food gods, Burger King is doing what McDonald’s will not: they’re bringing their own version of the Snack Wrap to its customers.

Starting Aug. 14, the Royal Crispy Wrap will be available at Burger King, and I could not be more excited.

This new menu item will come three ways: classic, spicy and honey mustard. Much like the original Snack Wrap, it’s a piece of crispy chicken, tomato, lettuce, choice of sauce and wrapped in a tortilla.

The only difference (as far as I can tell) between Burger King’s new item and the Snack Wrap is that the Snack Wrap had a cheese blend in it, as well.

Oh, and each Royal Crispy Wrap is just $3.

McDonald’s discontinued the Snack Wrap back in 2016, and their menu just hasn’t been the same since. Sure, you could have ordered a Grimace Shake, but nothing could beat those Snack Wraps. They probably weren’t all that better for you than a crispy chicken sandwich or a Big Mac, but you felt healthier eating a Snack Wrap, and that’s what mattered!

Frankly, I haven’t had Burger King in years, so this might actually get me back to their restaurant. Nothing could ever live up to the Snack Wrap, but I applaud Burger King for trying. If the Royal Crispy Wrap is half as good as the Snack Wrap, I’ll be a happy customer.