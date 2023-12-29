Most common domestic destinations from San Antonio International Airport

Air travel looks very different now than it did just a few years ago when the coronavirus pandemic grounded folks around the world, putting a halt to travel for both leisure and business.

In 2020, passenger traffic on U.S. airlines was at its lowest since the mid-1980s, with just 369 million passengers. In 2021, the U.S. started to get back to more normal air travel levels, and by 2022, the country was up to 853 million airline passengers. By the looks of it, 2023 is likely to outpace those numbers and return to pre-pandemic levels—nearly 3 million people flew in and out of U.S. airports daily as of April 2023, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Organization.

LIVE AIRPORT CAM: Watch live video of the San Antonio International Airport

When you're at the airport, shuffling around with your roller bag, backpack, neck pillow, and water bottle among the thousands of other passengers doing the same, you're probably not too concerned with more than your flight. Is it on time? Who will be sitting next to you? Did your checked bag make it onto the plane?

But when you're not in flight mode, you may be wondering where all of the other folks at your local airport are traveling to. To answer that question, Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from San Antonio International using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Destinations are ranked by total passengers from October 2022 to September 2023.

Read on to find out if your flight patterns are similar to your fellow San Antonio International travelers.

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#20. Washington Dulles International (Washington, DC)

- Passengers: 88,359 (1.8% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. United Air Lines: 81,793 --- #2. Mesa Airlines: 6,172 --- #3. Southwest Airlines: 387

Vladimir Mucibabic // Shutterstock

#19. Detroit Metro Wayne County (Detroit, MI)

- Passengers: 89,247 (1.8% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Delta Air Lines: 89,090 --- #2. Southwest Airlines: 154

ostreetphotography // Shutterstock

#18. Minneapolis-St Paul International (Minneapolis, MN)

- Passengers: 92,387 (1.9% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Delta Air Lines: 78,862 --- #2. Sun Country Airlines d/b/a MN Airlines: 9,755 --- #3. SkyWest Airlines: 3,173

Canva

#17. Newark Liberty International (Newark, NJ)

- Passengers: 92,718 (1.9% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. United Air Lines: 91,530 --- #2. Republic Airline: 1,130

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#16. Chicago Midway International (Chicago, IL)

- Passengers: 92,763 (1.9% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 92,598 --- #2. Delta Air Lines: 164

Brian Wilson Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville International (Nashville, TN)

- Passengers: 97,945 (2.0% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 97,811 --- #2. JetBlue Airways: 130

Canva

#14. Salt Lake City International (Salt Lake City, UT)

- Passengers: 107,445 (2.2% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Delta Air Lines: 103,311 --- #2. SkyWest Airlines: 3,592 --- #3. Southwest Airlines: 300

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (Baltimore, MD)

- Passengers: 111,869 (2.3% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 89,347 --- #2. Spirit Air Lines: 22,425

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#12. Orlando International (Orlando, FL)

- Passengers: 166,122 (3.4% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 83,412 --- #2. Spirit Air Lines: 42,618 --- #3. Frontier Airlines: 40,092

Canva

#11. William P Hobby (Houston, TX)

- Passengers: 171,948 (3.5% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 171,663 --- #2. Delta Air Lines: 155 --- #3. Swift Air, LLC d/b/a Eastern Air Lines d/b/a Eastern: 130

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#10. Chicago O'Hare International (Chicago, IL)

- Passengers: 175,713 (3.6% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. American Airlines: 84,951 --- #2. United Air Lines: 84,836 --- #3. Republic Airline: 4,701

Strike First // Shutterstock

#9. Los Angeles International (Los Angeles, CA)

- Passengers: 209,896 (4.3% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Delta Air Lines: 73,585 --- #2. Southwest Airlines: 55,249 --- #3. American Airlines: 44,968

Canva

#8. Charlotte Douglas International (Charlotte, NC)

- Passengers: 212,501 (4.3% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. American Airlines: 212,082 --- #2. Southwest Airlines: 229 --- #3. United Air Lines: 135

Canva

#7. Dallas Love Field (Dallas, TX)

- Passengers: 285,419 (5.8% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 285,024 --- #2. Delta Air Lines: 393

randy andy // Shutterstock

#6. Harry Reid International (Las Vegas, NV)

- Passengers: 287,950 (5.9% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 170,449 --- #2. Spirit Air Lines: 50,337 --- #3. Frontier Airlines: 50,305

Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

#5. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (Phoenix, AZ)

- Passengers: 292,598 (6.0% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 159,180 --- #2. American Airlines: 133,179 --- #3. Delta Air Lines: 211

Canva

#4. George Bush Intercontinental/Houston (Houston, TX)

- Passengers: 310,405 (6.3% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. United Air Lines: 274,479 --- #2. Mesa Airlines: 27,910 --- #3. SkyWest Airlines: 6,555

Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock

#3. Denver International (Denver, CO)

- Passengers: 376,673 (7.7% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Southwest Airlines: 176,734 --- #2. United Air Lines: 173,154 --- #3. Frontier Airlines: 26,521

Canva

#2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (Atlanta, GA)

- Passengers: 462,024 (9.4% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. Delta Air Lines: 359,132 --- #2. Southwest Airlines: 80,840 --- #3. Frontier Airlines: 21,879

Canva

#1. Dallas/Fort Worth International (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX)

- Passengers: 481,232 (9.8% of all passengers) - Top carriers: --- #1. American Airlines: 480,746 --- #2. Envoy Air: 355 --- #3. Alaska Airlines: 120

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 199 metros.