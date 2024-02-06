Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio by diners

Just like cuisine from any country, Mexican food is not monolithic. It isn’t just combo plates and tacos. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that style of food; it’s delicious and is responsible for popularizing Mexican food in the United States.) But Mexican food means more than that.

It reflects Mexico's diverse population—shaped by waves of immigration—and has proliferated throughout the U.S., showcasing the cuisine in all its complexity and regionality. Mexico has 32 distinct regional styles of cooking, and thanks to immigrant chefs and the rise of promising culinarians of Mexican descent looking to share their signature dishes, Indigenous foodways, and ingredients from various regions, diners are reframing their idea of "Mexican food."

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of SafeGraph data, 1 in 10 restaurants in the U.S. serve Mexican food, and nearly 9 out of 10 U.S. counties have at least one Mexican restaurant. The analysis also reveals that California and Texas are home to a majority of the Mexican American population and together host 2 out of 5 Mexican restaurants in the country.

These findings serve as a testament to the influence Mexican cuisine has had and continues to have in America. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best old-school Mexican restaurants, loncheras slinging tacos out of a half-window, and innovative modern Mexican food pushing culinary boundaries?

To help you out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio using data from Yelp. Only restaurants with at least five reviews were considered. Data is current as of January 2024.

Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

#30. Paladar Fusion Mexico Cuba

- Rating: 5.0/5 (56 reviews) - Address: 3615 Broadway Unit 4 San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Cuban, Mexican, Soup - Read more on Yelp

#29. Taquitos Mexico

- Rating: 5.0/5 (56 reviews) - Price level: $ - Address: 7491 Grissom Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#28. Fuentes Barbacoa

- Rating: 5.0/5 (15 reviews) - Address: 2703 West Southcross Blvd. San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#27. Mama Adam Foods

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 4030 Medical Drive San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Mediterranean, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#26. Tacos Lira - San Antonio

- Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews) - Address: 422 North General McMullen Drive San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#25. Tacos El Pelon

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews) - Address: 2355 Goliad Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#24. Pepe's Molino

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 1439 West Hutchins Place San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#23. El Capricho

- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews) - Price level: $$ - Address: 10718 Potranco Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Specialty Food, Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#22. La Terrazita

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 4823 Evers Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Mexican, Juice Bars & Smoothies - Read more on Yelp

#21. Tacos Panda

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews) - Address: 9100 West Loop 1604 San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks - Read more on Yelp

#20. Mariachisss Tacos

- Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews) - Address: 9822 Potranco Road Ste 107 San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican, Burgers - Read more on Yelp

#19. Tacos De Mama

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews) - Address: 5268 Blanco Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#18. Los Vecinos

- Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews) - Address: 25315 Ada Mae St. San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Street Vendors, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#17. Loqueria Fruteria

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews) - Address: 4083 Medical Drive San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#16. Taqueria La Catrina

- Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews) - Address: 544 New Laredo Hwy San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#15. Taqueria La Epoca De Oro

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 4919 South Flores St. San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks - Read more on Yelp

#14. La Sorpresa Cafe

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 3213 Pleasanton Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#13. Taco Parilla

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews) - Address: 8806 Bandera Road Ste 101 San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#12. Truck N' Taco

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Price level: $ - Address: San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#11. La Generala

- Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews) - Address: 1802 Callaghan Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#10. Tacos Rio Grande

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 901 Cincinnati Ave. San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#9. El Charro Food Truck

- Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews) - Address: 1710 Austin Hwy San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#8. La Calavera Garbancera

- Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews) - Address: 1701 Guadalupe St. San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#7. Paraiso de Mexico 3

- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews) - Address: 6322 Fm 78 Ste 126 San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican, Shaved Ice - Read more on Yelp

#6. Isela's Tacos

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews) - Address: 3650 Culebra Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#5. Antojitos Mexicanos Guanajuato

- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews) - Address: 1030 Talley Road San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican, Food Trucks - Read more on Yelp

#4. Tlaloc Mexican Food

- Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews) - Address: San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#3. El Chivito

- Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews) - Address: 24810 Ima Ruth Pkwy San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Tacos - Read more on Yelp

#2. Satisfried

- Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews) - Address: 1916 Austin Hwy San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Food Trucks, Burgers, Mexican - Read more on Yelp

#1. Mxicanna Cafe

- Rating: 5.0/5 (9 reviews) - Address: 527 El Paso St. San Antonio, Texas - Categories: Mexican, Tex-Mex - Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Cynthia Rebolledo, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 327 metros.