San Antonio Business Journal names HealthTexas winner in 'Best Places to Work - Extra Large Company'

SAN ANTONIO - HealthTexas Medical Group was awarded first place by the San Antonio Business Journal in the publication's Best Places to Work in San Antonio - Extra Large Company category during an awards luncheon July 19 at Pedrotti's North Wind Ranch.

"This recognition by the San Antonio Business Journal is an affirmation that we truly value and appreciate all of our employees for all that they do, not just for our patients but for daily contributions in making HealthTexas Medical Group a great place to work," said Dr. Richard Reyna, President and CEO of HealthTexas Medical Group."

For 15 years, the San Antonio Business Journal has been honoring businesses in San Antonio that have a strong commitment to creating a positive work environment which foster respect, comfort and engagement of its employees, according to information about its Best Places to Work awards on its website.

To be eligible, a company or organization must be based in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson, Atasocosa, Bandera or Kendall counties.

To determine this year's finalists, the weekly publication teamed with Quantum Workplace, which surveyed employees through a secure website, posing a range of questions in categories relating to teamwork, leadership, benefits and work engagement. The honoree companies were those that scored highest.

HealthTexas Medical Group, which employs 350 employees and 60 providers, was established in 1994 by local physicians who recognized the need for primary care doctors to play a more significant role in patient's overall health and wellness. Since then, HealthTexas has grown to include more than 50 primary healthcare providers in 17 primary care clinics.

For more information, visit healthtexas.org.

Information courtesy of HealthTexas.

