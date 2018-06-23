TempSure Skin Tightening

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Cosmetic surgeons have used radio-frequency technology for years to tighten skin and smooth wrinkles without surgery. The risk was that temperatures could be too high and burn the skin. A development in one type of treatment has eliminated that risk.

Carla Ferrera considered a couple of different therapies for early signs of aging.

“I have them around, like, my chin and my neck area. I felt just a little bit of droopiness,” Ferrera shared.

She didn’t want to go the extreme of surgery, and liked what she learned about skin toning RF.

Board certified plastic surgeon Dennis Dass, MD, uses the newest version of the TempSure Envi system. It heats up tissue, encouraging collagen production and cell turnover, but has a big advantage over older systems.

Dr. Dass explained, “With this device, we actually see the temperature that we’re heating the tissue up to and we can monitor how long we’re keeping it at that temperature, so that we can get consistent results.”

The technician goes over a treatment area for five to seven minutes, monitoring the heat constantly. Most treatments take between 20 and 40 minutes.

“Now I like to use it on the lower eyelids and around the neck and jowls because these are areas we really see signs of aging. However we all use it on the forehead and on the cheeks,” Dr. Dass shared.

Improvements in wrinkles are subtle, but immediate.

Ferrera said, “I notice tightening under the chin area, the skin tightening a little more.”

She just finished her second treatment on her jawline, neck and hands, and she is excited about the results.

Dr. Dass says it costs about 300 dollars per treatment area, and patients will need to come in three or four times. Patients will probably need to come in for touch-ups every six to 12 months.

