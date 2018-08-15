View list of foods that tested high for weed-killing poison

SAN ANTONIO - The Environmental Working Group commissioned independent laboratory tests for popular oat products and found that the majority contained unsafe levels of Roundup, a weed-killing poison.
The active ingredient in Roundup is glyphosate, which has been linked to cancer by the World Health Organization.
Glyphosate was found in all but two of 45 samples of conventionally grown oats that were tested, and in five out of 16 organic samples, according to EWG’s website.
Below is the list of products released by EWG that tested positive for glyphosate:
Back to Nature Classic Granola
Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds
Back to Nature Banana Walnut Granola Clusters
Nature Valley Granola Protein Oats 'n Honey
KIND Vanilla, Blueberry Clusters with Flax Seeds
Giant Instant Oatmeal, Original Flavor
Quaker Dinosaur Eggs, Brown Sugar, Instant Oatmeal
Great Value Original Instant Oatmeal
Umpqua Oats, Maple Pecan
Market Pantry Instant Oatmeal, Strawberries & Cream
Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal
Lucky Charms
Barbara's Multigrain Spoonfuls, Original, Cereal
Kellogg’s Cracklin’ Oat Bran Oat Cereal
KIND Oats & Honey with Toasted Coconut
Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats 'n Honey
Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip granola bar
Kellogg’s Nutrigrain Soft Baked Breakfast Bars, Strawberry
Quaker Steel Cut Oats
Quaker Old Fashioned Oats
Bob's Red Mill Steel Cut Oats
Nature's Path Organic Old Fashioned Organic Oats
Whole Foods Bulk Bin conventional rolled oats
Bob's Red Mill Organic Old Fashioned Rolled Oats
To view a detailed list of the products above and the amount of glyphosate found in each, click here.
According to the EWG’s website the health benchmark for daily exposure to glyphosate is 160 parts per billion for children.
Read more on the unsafe levels of glyphosate and the California man who was recently awarded $289 million in damages for exposure to Roundup here.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.