View list of foods that tested high for weed-killing poison

SAN ANTONIO - The Environmental Working Group commissioned independent laboratory tests for popular oat products and found that the majority contained unsafe levels of Roundup, a weed-killing poison.

The active ingredient in Roundup is glyphosate, which has been linked to cancer by the World Health Organization.

Glyphosate was found in all but two of 45 samples of conventionally grown oats that were tested, and in five out of 16 organic samples, according to EWG’s website.

Below is the list of products released by EWG that tested positive for glyphosate:

Back to Nature Classic Granola

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds

Back to Nature Banana Walnut Granola Clusters

Nature Valley Granola Protein Oats 'n Honey

KIND Vanilla, Blueberry Clusters with Flax Seeds

Giant Instant Oatmeal, Original Flavor

Quaker Dinosaur Eggs, Brown Sugar, Instant Oatmeal

Great Value Original Instant Oatmeal

Umpqua Oats, Maple Pecan

Market Pantry Instant Oatmeal, Strawberries & Cream

Cheerios Toasted Whole Grain Oat Cereal

Lucky Charms

Barbara's Multigrain Spoonfuls, Original, Cereal

Kellogg’s Cracklin’ Oat Bran Oat Cereal

KIND Oats & Honey with Toasted Coconut

Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats 'n Honey

Quaker Chewy Chocolate Chip granola bar

Kellogg’s Nutrigrain Soft Baked Breakfast Bars, Strawberry

Quaker Steel Cut Oats

Quaker Old Fashioned Oats

Bob's Red Mill Steel Cut Oats

Nature's Path Organic Old Fashioned Organic Oats

Whole Foods Bulk Bin conventional rolled oats

Bob's Red Mill Organic Old Fashioned Rolled Oats

To view a detailed list of the products above and the amount of glyphosate found in each, click here.

According to the EWG’s website the health benchmark for daily exposure to glyphosate is 160 parts per billion for children.

Read more on the unsafe levels of glyphosate and the California man who was recently awarded $289 million in damages for exposure to Roundup here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.