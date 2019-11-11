All the best freebies, deals for Veterans Day 2019

Every Nov. 11, the country recognizes Veterans Day, which is intended to honor all who have served in the military.

Many businesses and companies even offer veterans and active-duty military members freebies or discounts as a way to say thank you.

We’ve compiled a list of those businesses below.

As a reminder, it’s always best to check with your nearest store or restaurant before assuming that the deal is on. In some cases, participating locations can vary.

Also, most of these places typically require proof of military service in order to cash in on the deal or handout. Make sure you read the fine print and come prepared with something like a Veterans Affairs Universal Access Card, your military ID, discharge papers or a Veterans Service Organization Card.

7-Eleven: Connect your Veterans Advantage account to 7-Eleven’s loyalty program and you can snag a free coffee or Big Gulp on Monday. Details here.

Amazon: Ever thought about getting Amazon Prime? Through Monday, veterans and active military members can score a year of Prime for $79, which is a $40 savings. New and existing Prime members may apply. Here’s the fine print.

AMC Theaters: Get a free large popcorn with the purchase of a military-priced ticket through Monday, if you’re an AMC Stubs member. Learn more.

Applebee’s: Receive a free meal from a select menu when you dine in Monday. Get more details and read about your dining options here.

Bass Pro Shops: You can take 5% to 10% off every day, depending on what it is that you’re buying. Learn more.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: All current and former military members are invited to enjoy a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper on Monday as a special thank-you. Read on.

Bob Evans: Your meal is on Bob! Dine in Monday and you can select something off the restaurant’s select menu. More details here.

Brueggers: Active-duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses with a valid ID can snag a free bagel and cream cheese, according to the company’s homepage. The deal is for Monday only at participating bakeries.

Bubba’s 33: Active, retired or former U.S. military members can get a free lunch entree. There are six entrees to choose from including a cheeseburger, bacon burger, bacon chicken mac-n-cheese, grilled chicken salad, chicken tender salad or 12-inch pepperoni pizza. The deal also includes a soda, tea or coffee. The offer is good from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both San Antonio area locations. Show your military ID, your VA card or your discharge papers to qualify.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Stop by and BWW will give you a free small boneless wing order, along with some fries, if you’re a vet. Learn more.

California Pizza Kitchen: Any CPK fans out there? You can grab a free meal off its select menu Monday if you’re active military or a veteran.

Chili’s: As a token of Chili’s appreciation, your Veterans Day meal is on the house. Read more about its special menu, along with the fine print.

Chipotle: Show your U.S. military ID Monday for a buy one, get one free entree, in-restaurant only.

Cracker Barrel: Come take advantage of a complimentary pumpkin pie latte or a slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at all Cracker Barrel locations Monday.

Denny’s: All veterans and military personnel can get a free build-your-own Grand Slam on Monday from 5 a.m. to noon. This is for active, nonactive and retired members, only if you dine in and show ID. Learn more.

Dollar General: Want 11% off your total purchase, in store or online? This deal is for Monday only with the promo code MILITARY11.

Dunkin': Hey, vets! Grab a free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary, Monday while supplies last and limit one per customer. This isn’t available through the Dunkin’ Mobile App. Read on.

Great Clips: If you’re a veteran or current military member, then you’re invited to visit a U.S. Great Clips salon Monday to receive either a free haircut or a free haircut card to use at a later date. If you’re nonmilitary, the shop would love if you purchased a service Monday -- the salon will even hook you up with a free haircut card to give to a veteran you know. Full details here.

Hooters: All veterans and active-duty military eat free from a select menu Monday when they buy a drink. Read more about the promotion in this tweet.

IHOP: Come to IHOP for a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo for our veterans and active-duty military -- available Monday only at participating locations. Beverages and gratuity are not included. Learn more.

IKEA: The furniture giant says you can receive a free meal if you’re a veteran Monday at the IKEA restaurant, according to the company’s homepage.

JoAnn: You can save 15% on your total purchase every day with JoAnn military rewards. View eligibility requirements on the business’s enrollment page. There are some exclusions, so click or tap here to learn more.

Kohl’s: Through Monday, Kohl's is doubling its normal 15% discount for Military Monday and offering 30% off to active and former military personnel, veterans and their families. Here’s the fine print.

Little Caesars: The pizza chain’s Veterans Day deal involves a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. Click on for the nitty-gritty details.

L.L. Bean: Take 25% off your order through Veterans Day, online and in stores. This is a boost from the usual 10% off everyday deal -- although you will have to verify your eligibility here before receiving the online promo code.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Go grab a free meal from a special menu from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, according to the steak chain’s homepage.

Lowe’s: Lowe's always offers 10% off eligible purchases to active military personnel and veterans. Read the fine print.

McDonald’s: Restaurants across the Greater Houston area will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free extra value meal Monday. Veterans and current members of the military can enjoy their free meal by visiting a participating restaurant and showing military ID.

Michaels: Take 15% off, including sales items, every day at Michaels. Be prepared to show an ID. Learn more.

MOD Pizza: Show your military ID Monday for a buy one, get one free MOD-size pizza or salad.

National parks: This deal is for everyone, regardless of military status: National parks across the country are waiving entrance fees Monday for Veterans Day. Enjoy! Learn more.

Nike: In appreciation of our servicewomen and -men, Nike offers a 10% discount — online and in stores — every day to all active, reservist, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel and to the spouses and dependents of active personnel. To get the Nike.com discount, you’ll have to verify your status with SheerID, and then Nike will send you a promo code.

On the Border: Go get a free combo -- so long as you’re an active, veteran or retired member of the U.S. military -- from OTB on Monday as a special thank-you. Click here to see the menu and more details.

Outback Steakhouse: Take 20% off Monday with a valid ID. And hey, if you can’t make it Monday, just know that military veterans, servicemen and -women, police, firefighters and first responders get 10% off every day. Here’s the fine print.

Planet Fitness: Work out and relax for free at any Planet Fitness in the U.S. from Nov. 8 through Nov. 15. This deal is for veterans and active military personnel. You can even bring a workout buddy at no additional charge, and chill after your workout with free HydroMassage and chair massages. Any proof of military service is accepted, along with a photo ID. Learn more.

Publix: Veterans, active military personnel and their families are invited to save 10% on groceries Monday -- in-store only. This excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes. You’re asked to show your veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge documents or a driver’s license with a veteran designation at checkout.

Red Lobster: Enjoy a free appetizer or dessert Monday if you’re a veteran, active-duty military or a reservist. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer. More details.

Red Robin: Yum! A free tavern double burger and bottomless steak fries are all yours when you show proof of service. Read on.

Sonny’s BBQ: Veterans and active military members can enjoy a free Pork Big Deal combo this Veterans Day. Details are here.

Spartan Race: Want a free race? Spartan is giving law enforcement, armed forces personnel, first responders and veterans a free 2019 Stadion, Sprint, Super or Trail race in honor of the holiday. If you’ve served, enter your email online and a Spartan team member will follow up within five business days.

Sport Clips: Many Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to active-duty U.S. service members and veterans Monday with valid proof of service.

Starbucks: All veterans, active service members and their spouses will receive a free cup of coffee Monday at participating stores.

Target: Target is proud to offer a 10% military discount on a purchase made in-store or online at Target.com through Monday. Click here to verify your eligibility and receive your discount coupon.

TCBY: Your first 6 ounces of yogurt are free if you’re active military or a veteran. Be prepared to show ID. Read on.

Texas Roadhouse: The roadhouse is offering free lunch for active members and veterans from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. Some details were available on the restaurant's homepage.

TopGolf: TopGolf has a heroes discount that offers military (active duty and veterans), police, fire and emergency medical services personnel a 20% off deal on all monthly memberships, as well as 10% off Topgolf game play. Read on.

Under Armour: Take 20% off your order if you’re a military member or a first responder. Details here and here.

Walgreens: As part of the company’s military and veterans discount, you can take 20% off eligible regular-priced items, in-store only with a Balance Rewards card. This includes veterans, active military members and their families. Full details here.

