SAFD hosts special Thanksgiving meal for JBSA-Lackland airman trainees

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department hosted a special Thanksgiving meal with U.S. Air Force trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Crowds of military members were brought in to break bread, share stories and let loose a little. Some even showed off their skills on the basketball court.

With many coming from different parts of the nation and being far away from their families, the holiday was a chance for them to build bonds in the Alamo City.

“Very appreciative because although we have this brotherhood in our flight, it's also good to be outside and have somebody else reach out to us in this time of need,” said Emmanuel Amofah, airman trainee at JBSA-Lackland.

Several members of the fire department are also former military members.

Fire Capt. Rey Garza said the event was a small way of demonstrating appreciation for our military.

