Remains Believed to Be Missing Baby Evelyn Boswell Found on Family Property: Authorities

Remains believed to be those of missing Tennessee baby Evelyn Boswell have been found on property belonging to her family, authorities said.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said investigators searched the area late Friday after receiving new information in the case. The rural acreage belongs to relatives of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, he said.

Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell Sr., lives at the home, WJHL-TV reported. He reported Evelyn missing to child welfare authorities two weeks ago after not seeing her for months, he said at the time.

“During the search, authorities discovered human remains believed to be those of the missing 15-month-old girl,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The remains will be sent for an autopsy and a positive identification.”

An Amber Alert was issued by state authorities late last month. Investigators said they were hampered by the fact that no one reported the toddler missing for two months.

“I first want to thank the community for their outpouring of love, support, and prayers for the last 17 days, when Evelyn was first reported missing,” Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night.

“At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages,” Cassidy said. “There is a lot of work left to be done."

The sheriff has complained that misinformation supplied by Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan "Maggie" Boswell, had stymied investigators' efforts to find the baby. The mom was arrested last week on charges of making false statements to police. She remains in jail and has not entered a plea.

Megan initially told investigators the baby was with her biological father, Ethan Perry, an active duty Army soldier stationed in Louisiana, according to court documents. That proved untrue, Cassidy said.

Megan's mother, 42-year-old Angela Boswell, was arrested Feb. 21 with her boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, in North Carolina on fugitive warrants, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office. The couple was in possession of a car that had been reported stolen. McCloud told a judge that Megan had given them the car and that he did not know there were any problems with the vehicle.

Angela Boswell and McCloud were returned to Tennessee. They have posted bail and have been released, with orders to return to court March 24. They have not entered pleas.

No new charges were announced Friday night. Cassidy said authorities have a lot of work to do in the coming days.

