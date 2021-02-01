KSAT Community spotlight: Soldiers’ Angels launches Valentines for veterans program; continues annual sock drive

SAN ANTONIO – This Valentine’s Day you can help spread cheer and love for our veterans!

Every year, Soldiers’ Angels receives thousands of Valentine’s Day greeting cards addressed to service members and veterans.

Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans and their families.

Unfortunately, since the cost to ship the cards is so high, the organization does not have the funding to share these greetings with those for whom they are intended.

This year the organization is asking for those who send Valentine’s cards to include $1 per card. The money received will help to offset the cost of shipping boxes of cards overseas or shipping to representatives for distribution at VA Hospitals.

Although the gesture of sending Valentine’s Day greeting card may seem small, those who are serving overseas greatly appreciate the kind thoughts.

“Many deployed service members do not receive any mail from home,” said Amy Palmer, Soldiers’ Angels CEO, and a U.S. Air Force veteran. “Receiving a card from someone they may not know, but who supports them nonetheless, is a fantastic way to boost the morale of our service members.”

The story is very much the same for veteran patients in VA Hospitals. “Many are staying in a hospital that may be many miles or several states away from their nearest family members,” said Palmer. “And, due to COVID-19 restrictions, these patients may not have any visitors so receiving a card or other support helps to keep them going.”

For those who would like to help spread the love to deployed service members and veterans this Valentine’s Day, please send your Valentine’s Day cards along with $1 per card to Soldiers’ Angels, 2700 NE Loop 410, Suite #310, San Antonio, TX 78218.

Reminder for Valentines: Cash or check is acceptable, as long as the donation amount matches the number of cards they send ($1 per card). Checks may be made payable to Soldiers’ Angels. A money order is also acceptable. To donate online, click here.

Warm Feet for veterans sock drive

Did you know the most requested item from deployed service members and veterans in VA hospitals are socks?

In addition to the Valentine’s Day program for Veterans, Soldiers’ Angels would like to help keep our troops’ and Veterans’ toes feeling toasty in its annual “Warm Feet for Warriors” sock drive.

All colors and sizes in their original packaging are acceptable which the national nonprofit will distribute to VA Hospitals and include in its care packages to the deployed.

“Our goal for 2021 is to collect 10,000 pairs of socks for our deployed service members and veterans,” Palmer said. “As an Air Force veteran, I know firsthand how nice it feels to slip your feet into a brand new pair of socks. We know there are regulations for the type of socks our troops wear when in uniform, but they request socks to wear when out of uniform – so really, any kind of sock will do.”

The sock collection will run from Feb. 1 through April 30, 2021. If you would like to purchase socks for veterans, click here for Soldiers’ Angels Amazon Wish List.

To learn more about this program, click or tap here.

