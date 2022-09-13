Single mom of three inspired to give back after getting help from San Antonio Food Bank

A woman who turned to the San Antonio Food Bank for help was inspired to help others by setting up a food distribution twice a month for her East Side neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO – Hopeless and lost -- it’s how Mari Morales, a single mother of three, said she felt a year ago.

Faced with inflation as she watched the food supplies in her home run out, she knew she needed to keep her 11-year-old son and 10-year-old twins fed.

“I was in desperate need of feeding my family,” Morales said. “I am a single mother of three kids, so having to meet their needs was vital for me.”

Morales said that’s what led her to turn to the San Antonio Food Bank for help, and she got in line at one of the South Side distribution locations.

When she got home, her family was overwhelmed with the food they received.

“We received everything that was given to us,” Morales said. “It was more than enough.”

That inspired her to give back. She said they gathered some of the extra food they received and gave it to some of their neighbors.

After she saw the need and gratification, she took it to another level and partnered with the food bank to hold food distributions in her neighborhood every other Tuesday.

Morales said she wants those in her community to know it’s OK to ask for help.

“It doesn’t matter your social status. It doesn’t matter if you feel well. ‘Do I need this, or are there others who need it more than I do?’ It’s here for everyone,” she said.

Morales said her family has been distributing food in her East Side neighborhood for a year now and hopes that those in the community who can help are inspired to step up, not just this month but all year long.

“So if you’re on the other side of this need and you can give, do that together. We can fight this hunger and feed hope,” she said.

To hear more about the need and how you can help, tune in tomorrow for our KSAT Community Town Hall: Faces of Hunger. Max Massey and Sarah Acosta will host a livestream starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The anchors will be talking with the San Antonio Food Bank about the programs the nonprofit is offering, the need the nonprofit is seeing because of inflation and how you can help out. Watch it tomorrow on KSAT.com, the KSAT+ streaming app, or our Youtube channel.

