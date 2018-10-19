KSAT Community food drive collects 6,000 pounds in donations for San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO - Throughout September, KSAT Community partners held "Stuff the Silverado Food Drive" to help the San Antonio Food Bank during Hunger Action Awareness Month.

With the help of our local community, the food drive brought in 6,000 pounds of the most-wanted food items.

"Hunger Action Month has never had a better champion than KSAT (and its KSAT Community partners) and the regional Chevy dealers," said Eric Cooper, president & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. "Your efforts helped secure 6,000 pounds of the most-wanted food items we need: peanut butter, tuna, rice, beans and more."

The San Antonio Food Bank serves 58,000 individuals each week and distributes 74 million meals annually.

"Thousands will have a meal today and for the coming weeks because of you all and your tremendous effort," Cooper said. "Thank you for putting the 'action' in Hunger Action Month. We are truly humbled."

Opportunities to help the SA Food Bank

If you would like to help the San Antonio Food Bank, visit safoodbank.org or call 210-337-FOOD.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Information courtesy of the San Antonio Food Bank.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.