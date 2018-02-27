KSAT Community Spotlight feature: THRU Project

SAN ANTONIO - Each month KSAT COMMUNITY will feature a non-profit organization to give them a spotlight to raise awareness for their cause.

This month we are featuring the THRU Project, a nonprofit organization supporting San Antonio foster youth as they age out of the foster care system.

These youths are often alone with no adult in their life to guide them through this critical time of transition.

Facts about foster youth & what happens after foster care

60% will not receive a high school diploma by age 18

40% will be homeless by age 19

60% will become pregnant by age 18 Many former foster youths end up pregnant, homeless or incarcerated. THRU Project consists of mentors specifically male mentors for the program. THRU Project's call-to-action Elaine Andries Hartle, THRU Project CEO/Co-Founder, said, " Our primary goal is to match foster kids with a mentor. The mentor provides guidance and support as these kids are learning to live independently from foster care." Emelia Hernandez, THRU Project Mentee, has a mentor that has become a role model in her life, Margarita Hubbard. "We don't have parents to run to. Our mentors are like our second parent. We look up to them. It feels so good when Margarita picks up the phone and calls me. I can tell her is thank you." Hubbard said, "I feel that I have an internal responsibility to help them as much as I can." How you can become a mentor 21 years or older

Pass a background check

Attend one, two-hour training program Hartle said, "We just ask that you meet once a month with your youth, and then the rest of it really is texting and calling. It takes a lot to build that relationship." If you would like to be a mentor with the THRU Project, you can apply here.

For more information on the THRU Project, you can visit thruproject.org or call 210-852-0220.

