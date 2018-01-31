LIVE: Fiesta Flambeau Parade announces 2018 grand marshal

SAN ANTONIO - The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, organizer of The Fiesta Flambeau Parade, is announcing its 2018 Grand Marshal and Honorary Grand Marshal at a press conference on Wednesday.

You can view a livestream of the press conference above or by clicking here.

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is the largest illuminated night parade in the nation and is viewed by approximately 700,000 people in the streets of downtown San Antonio and another 1.5 million on television.

The theme for this year is "Three Centuries - One City" and will be led by The University of Texas Longhorn Band. Local, out of town and out of state bands, dance groups, marching units, equestrian units and floats will also take part in the parade.

RELATED: Hundreds of thousands attend Fiesta Flambeau parade

RELATED: Estimated 700,000 pack downtown for Fiesta Flambeau Parade

The parade will take place Saturday, April 28.

It’s beginning to feel like Fiesta! Big announcement on the way for the @FiestaFlambeau #SanAntonio pic.twitter.com/hZeoWq0cZ6 — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) January 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.