LIVE: Senate votes on bill to end government shutdown

The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill Monday afternoon to reopen the government and fund it for three weeks.

The vote comes several hours after the workday for hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal employees was supposed to have begun, and comes three days after the government officially shut down Friday at midnight.

Many of the shutdown's full effects were less visible during the weekend, when much of the federal workforce would typically be off anyway.

