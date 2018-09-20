Recipe: Citrus marinated blue crab avocado tostadas

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 6 Servings

16 Oz wild caught crab, drained

1 medium grapefruit, zest and juice, approximately 2 to 3 tbsp of juice

1 medium navel orange, zest and juice

1 large lemon, zest and juice

1 large lime, zest and juice

1/4 Oz fresh chives, minced small

1 cup(s) fresh mango, diced or minced small

1/4 cup(s) extra virgin olive oil

16 Oz H‑E‑B Avocado Spread, plus more as needed

6 tostadas, plus more as needed

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine crab, all juices and zest, chives, mango and olive oil.

2. Toss everything gently to mix, season generously with salt and pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate for at least 20 minutes to allow flavors to set up.

3. To serve, spread a little guacamole over each tostada and top evenly with a little blue crab mixture and serve. Repeat with each tostada.

4. Chef’s Note: I also like to garnish this with a little crumbled queso fresco.

