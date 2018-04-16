Up to $1 million offered for safe location, recovery of Texas man kidnapped in Syria

PLANO, Texas - The FBI is offering a $1 million reward for information leading directly to the safe location, recovery and return of a Texas man kidnapped in Syria.

Austin Bennett Tice was kidnapped in Damascus, Syria in 2012 while reporting in a suburb, according to the FBI.

Tice was a freelance photographer and journalist for a variety of news organizations including CBS and The Washington Post.

The Plano native is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, a scar below his left nipple and a metal plate in his jaw. Tice also has distinctive tattoos including an Eagle on the left side of his back, a tribal band on his left arm from his shoulder to the middle of his bicep and a barbed wire band on his right arm.

He is approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to use the FBI Tip Line at tips.fbi.gov or findaustintice@fbi.gov, or contact their local FBI field office, American embassy or consulate.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.