Former mechanic shop employee kills two employees, himself, police say

HOUSTON - Three people were killed Friday afternoon at a mechanic shop in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at 4:10 p.m. at Bemer Plus, an auto repair shop, in the 14000 block of South Post Oak.

Police said a former employee walked into the shop and shot two employees to death. Police said the gunman killed himself shortly after.

"One suspect who was a former employee entered the shop, shot and killed two employees. (He) exited the shop, walked into the yard and shot himself," executive assistant Chief Troy Finner said.

One of the victims has been identified as Kendric Wade. Family said Wade started his day at the shop he's been working at for the past 20 years, but how his day ended was tragic.

Wade's cousin, Michael Williams said he is heartbroken.

"I rushed here and by the time I got here next thing you know, they said they pronounced him dead out here. I ran through the barricade," Williams said.

Police said Wade and the second victim knew the gunman.

"I just ask our great citizens of this city to pray for each victim and their families," Finner said.

"He never had any issues," Williams said.

He said Wade just celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife this week.

"He's married. Got a wife and everything. Just a lovable guy," Williams said.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on KSAT's sister station's website, Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.