Giant 7,600 square-foot indoor playground perfect for rainy, hot weather in San Antonio
Hang Indoor Playground’s grand opening is this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s Hang Indoor Playground is a 7,600-square-foot play place for children of all ages.
San Antonio couple Al and Raquel Gamillo created Hang as a safe and health-conscious place for their two boys but also wanted a space that’s parent-friendly.
There is free Wi-Fi, a full coffee bar, and healthy snacks and drinks, according to the website.
Non-playing adults and are admitted for free and play passes are available for $7.50 for children younger than 2 and $15 per person for ages 3 and up.
Birthday party packages are also available for purchase.
Hang Indoor Playground is located at 7403 Leslie Road and is open seven days a week:
Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
