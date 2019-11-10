Driver rescued by Jaws of Life after crashing into traffic light pole
Police said the man suffered non-life threatening injuries
SAN ANTONIO – A driver had to be rescued by the Jaws of Life after crashing into a traffic light pole on the North Side, police say.
According to police, the man was traveling at a high rate of speed down Henderson Pass when he lost control of his pickup truck and slammed into a traffic light pole on Turkey Point Street. The man was pinned inside the truck, but police say he only suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to University Hospital.
Police said alcohol did not play a factor in the wreck. Investigators are ruling it an accident.
