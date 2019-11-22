KENEDY, Texas – Three suspects were arrested Wednesday in an H-E-B parking lot in Kenedy after an investigation led to the seizure of 604 grams of crystal meth, according to Karnes County Sheriff’s Office.

A joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives into the distribution of meth in Karnes County led to the arrests.

20-year-old man found guilty in fatal shooting during drug deal

The three suspects, whose identity has not been released due to an ongoing investigation, were taken to Karnes County Jail and charged with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The suspects were taken into federal custody at a U.S. Marshal’s detention facility for detention and arraignment, the post said.

Ex-Houston officers face federal charges in deadly drug raid

Sheriff’s deputies estimate the street value of the drugs to be around $60,000.