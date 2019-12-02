KATY, Texas – A 14-year-old boy was detained Saturday night after shooting his sister and killing her boyfriend with a shotgun at a house party, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting took place around 11:40 p.m. in the 24000 block of Pepperrell Place Street in Katy.

Gonzalez confirmed via Twitter that the teen used a shotgun to wound his 18-year-old sister and kill her 20-year-old boyfriend, referring to the incident as a “house party gone bad.”

The sister was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, said Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Eric Clegg, who confirmed a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Investigators on the scene said the parents were out of town during the incident.

Gonzalez said, “about 10 young adults and teens” were at the house party at the time of the incident.