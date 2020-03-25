Website lets you take a walk anywhere in the world without leaving home

“I see London, I see France.” Want to explore the world from home?

Random Street View lets you do just that. It’s a highly addictive website that transports you to locations around the globe using Google street view.

You can choose all countries and explore the world or narrow it down and explore countries individually.

All you have to do is hit the “next” button when you’re done exploring and you’ll be instantly taken to another random location.

Check out Random Street View here.