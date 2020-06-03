More than 200 people arrested in Houston during downtown George Floyd march

HOUSTON – More than 200 people were arrested in downtown Houston Tuesday night during a protest march for Houston native George Floyd.

In a tweet, Houston police said those arrested had engaged in criminal conduct, including throwing rocks and bottles at officers and that many, despite orders to clear the streets, refused to do so.

Our officers have made more than 200 arrests thus far in downtown Houston today/tonight of individuals engaged in criminal conduct, including throwing rocks and bottles at officers. Many, despite orders to clear the streets, refused to do so and were taken into custody. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2020

Police said the number of arrests was actually extremely low considering the thousands of people who marched and demonstrated peacefully. An update on the arrest number will be given Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of any significant property damage or injuries, police said.

The mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, commended the city for the peaceful demonstration.

“60,000 people from across our diverse city marched peacefully with the family of #GeorgeFloyd and I could not be more proud of Houston.”