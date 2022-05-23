These San Antonio schools are offering free breakfast and lunches this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Many school districts in the San Antonio area are providing free meals to kids throughout the summer.
The free Seamless Summer Feeding Program is required by law in school districts that have a large demographic of free-meal eligible students.
No ID is required to receive free food and everyone ages 18 and younger is eligible, regardless of whether they are enrolled in a summer program.
Here are the participating school districts and details for each:
(The list will be updated as other districts announce their plans.)
Comal ISD
All children ages 18 and younger can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at three Comal Independent School District schools this summer.
The following schools will provide free meals:
- Danville Middle School, located at 370 Hubertus Road in New Braunfels, will serve breakfast from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday from June 6 through June 23. Meals will be served at the same times every Tuesday through Thursday from June 28 through July 26.
- Morningside Elementary, located at 3855 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels, will serve breakfast from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 6.
- Startzville Elementary, located at 42111 FM 3159 in Canyon Lake, will serve breakfast from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 6.
North East ISD
|Campus Location
|Serving Dates
|Breakfast
|Lunch
|Camelot Elementary School
5311 Merlin Dr, 78218
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Castle Hills Elementary School
200 Lemonwood, 78213
|June 1 - July 1 (M - F)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Clear Spring Elementary School
4311 Clear Spring, 78217
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Coker Elementary School
302 Heimer Rd, 78232
|June 1 - July 29* (M - F)
*Closed 7-5-2022
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
|Colonial Hills Elementary School
2627 Kerrybrook Ct, 78230
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Dellview Elementary School
7235 Dewhurst Rd, 78213
|July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|East Terrell Hills Elementary School
4415 Bloomdale, 78218
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 – 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|El Dorado Elementary School
12634 El Sendero, 78233
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Fox Run Elementary School
6111 Fox Creek, 78247
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Harmony Hills Elementary School
10727 Memory Lane, 78216
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Huebner Elementary School
16311 Huebner Rd, 78248
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Montgomery Elementary School
7047 Montgomery Dr, 78239
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Nimitz Middle School
5426 Blanco Rd, 7821
|June 6 - 30 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.
|11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|Northern Hills Elementary School
13901 Higgins Rd, 78217
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Oak Grove Elementary School
3250 Nacogdoches, 78217
|July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Oak Meadow Elementary School
2800 Hunters Green, 78231
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Olmos Elementary School
1103 Allena Drive, 78213
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Pre-K Academy at West Avenue
3915 West Ave, 78213
|July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Redland Oaks Elementary School
16650 Redland Rd, 78247
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Regency Place Elementary School
10222 Broadway, 78217
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Ridgeview Elementary School
8223 N. McCollough, 78216
|June 6 - July 1 (M - F)
July 18 - 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Roosevelt High School
5110 Walzem Rd, 78218
|June 6 – 23 (M - TH)
June 27 – July 21 (M - TH)
|9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Royal Ridge Elementary School
5933 Royal Ridge, 8239
|June 6 – July 1 (M - F)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Serna Elementary School
2569 NE Loop 410, 78217
|July 18 – 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Stahl Elementary School
5222 Stahl Rd, 78247
|June 6 – July 1 (M - F)
July 18 – 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Thousand Oaks Elementary School
16080 Henderson Pass, 78232
|June 6 – July 1 (M - F)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Walzem Elementary School
4618 Walzem Rd, 78218
|June 6 – July 1 (M - F)
July 18 – 28 (M – TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|White Middle School
7800 Midcrown, 78218
|June 20 – July 21 (M- TH)
Closed week of July 4
|8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
|11 a.m. - noon
|Wilshire Elementary School
6523 Cascade, 78218
|July 18 -28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Windcrest Elementary School
465 Faircrest, 78239
|June 6 – July 1 (M - F)
July 18 – 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|Woodstone Elementary School
5602 Fountainwood, 78233
|June 6 – July 1 (M - F)
July 18 – 28 (M - TH)
|7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
|10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
San Antonio ISD
The program will run from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon June 6 through July 29 for breakfast and lunch. Enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21 are also eligible for free meals.
The following graphics list the locations and dates where free meals will be provided:
Southside ISD
All children ages 18 and younger can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at three Southside Independent School District schools this summer.
The following schools will provide free meals:
- Pearce Elementary, located at 19190 Hwy 281 South, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 7.
- Losoya Middle School, located at 1610 Martinez Losoya Road, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 7.
- Southside High School, located at 19190 Hwy 281 South, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 28.
Southwest ISD
All children ages 18 and younger can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at the following Southwest Independent School District schools: