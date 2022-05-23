These San Antonio schools are offering free breakfast and lunches this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Many school districts in the San Antonio area are providing free meals to kids throughout the summer.

The free Seamless Summer Feeding Program is required by law in school districts that have a large demographic of free-meal eligible students.

No ID is required to receive free food and everyone ages 18 and younger is eligible, regardless of whether they are enrolled in a summer program.

Here are the participating school districts and details for each:

(The list will be updated as other districts announce their plans.)

Comal ISD

All children ages 18 and younger can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at three Comal Independent School District schools this summer.

The following schools will provide free meals:

Danville Middle School , located at 370 Hubertus Road in New Braunfels, will serve breakfast from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday from June 6 through June 23. Meals will be served at the same times every Tuesday through Thursday from June 28 through July 26.

Morningside Elementary, located at 3855 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels, will serve breakfast from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 6.

Startzville Elementary , located at 42111 FM 3159 in Canyon Lake, will serve breakfast from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 6.

North East ISD

Campus Location Serving Dates Breakfast Lunch Camelot Elementary School

5311 Merlin Dr, 78218 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Castle Hills Elementary School

200 Lemonwood, 78213 June 1 - July 1 (M - F) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Clear Spring Elementary School

4311 Clear Spring, 78217 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Coker Elementary School

302 Heimer Rd, 78232 June 1 - July 29* (M - F)

*Closed 7-5-2022 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Colonial Hills Elementary School

2627 Kerrybrook Ct, 78230 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Dellview Elementary School

7235 Dewhurst Rd, 78213 July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. East Terrell Hills Elementary School

4415 Bloomdale, 78218 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 – 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. El Dorado Elementary School

12634 El Sendero, 78233 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Fox Run Elementary School

6111 Fox Creek, 78247 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Harmony Hills Elementary School

10727 Memory Lane, 78216 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Huebner Elementary School

16311 Huebner Rd, 78248 June 6 - July 1 (M - F) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Montgomery Elementary School

7047 Montgomery Dr, 78239 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nimitz Middle School

5426 Blanco Rd, 7821 June 6 - 30 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Northern Hills Elementary School

13901 Higgins Rd, 78217 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oak Grove Elementary School

3250 Nacogdoches, 78217 July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oak Meadow Elementary School

2800 Hunters Green, 78231 June 6 - July 1 (M - F) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Olmos Elementary School

1103 Allena Drive, 78213 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pre-K Academy at West Avenue

3915 West Ave, 78213 July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Redland Oaks Elementary School

16650 Redland Rd, 78247 June 6 - July 1 (M - F) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Regency Place Elementary School

10222 Broadway, 78217 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Ridgeview Elementary School

8223 N. McCollough, 78216 June 6 - July 1 (M - F)

July 18 - 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Roosevelt High School

5110 Walzem Rd, 78218 June 6 – 23 (M - TH)

June 27 – July 21 (M - TH) 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Royal Ridge Elementary School

5933 Royal Ridge, 8239 June 6 – July 1 (M - F) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Serna Elementary School

2569 NE Loop 410, 78217 July 18 – 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Stahl Elementary School

5222 Stahl Rd, 78247 June 6 – July 1 (M - F)

July 18 – 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thousand Oaks Elementary School

16080 Henderson Pass, 78232 June 6 – July 1 (M - F) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Walzem Elementary School

4618 Walzem Rd, 78218 June 6 – July 1 (M - F)

July 18 – 28 (M – TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. White Middle School

7800 Midcrown, 78218 June 20 – July 21 (M- TH)

Closed week of July 4 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. 11 a.m. - noon Wilshire Elementary School

6523 Cascade, 78218 July 18 -28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Windcrest Elementary School

465 Faircrest, 78239 June 6 – July 1 (M - F)

July 18 – 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Woodstone Elementary School

5602 Fountainwood, 78233 June 6 – July 1 (M - F)

July 18 – 28 (M - TH) 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

San Antonio ISD

The program will run from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon June 6 through July 29 for breakfast and lunch. Enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21 are also eligible for free meals.

The following graphics list the locations and dates where free meals will be provided:

Ad

San Antonio ISD will host a free Summer Meal Program in 2022. (San Antonio Independent School District)

San Antonio ISD will host a free Summer Meal Program in 2022. (San Antonio Independent School District)

San Antonio ISD will host a free Summer Meal Program in 2022. (San Antonio Independent School District)

Southside ISD

All children ages 18 and younger can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at three Southside Independent School District schools this summer.

The following schools will provide free meals:

Pearce Elementary , located at 19190 Hwy 281 South, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 7.

Losoya Middle School , located at 1610 Martinez Losoya Road, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 7.

Southside High School , located at 19190 Hwy 281 South, will serve breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 28.

Southwest ISD

All children ages 18 and younger can enjoy free breakfast and lunch at the following Southwest Independent School District schools: