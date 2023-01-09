Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says

A power outage in Boerne had caused more than 2,700 customers to be without power early Monday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area.

According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information.

According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications for the City of Boerne, the power outage impacted just under 1,600 Boerne Utilities customers (that figure does not include the BEC customer impacts).

The City of Boerne said the power outage was caused by a ringtail, as it made contact with the equipment and resulted in the outage.

The city also released the following statement Monday morning:

“Crews from BEC, Boerne Utilities and LCRA worked throughout the night to restore power to customers at both utilities. As of 5:35 a.m., power was fully restored, but crews are awaiting the delivery of parts that will replace the damaged equipment at the substation. The repairs are expected to occur Monday afternoon and might require additional outages. We appreciate your understanding and patience as our crews work.”

---

(Original Story)

A power outage in Boerne has left more than 2,700 customers without power early Monday morning.

The energy company said they are aware of the outage and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

As of 5 a.m., as many as 2,757 customers were without power. A power outage map can be viewed by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

During a power outage customers should: