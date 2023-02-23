IHOP is giving away free pancakes on National Pancake Day

SAN ANTONIO – The International House of Pancakes is giving away a free short stack to every customer who dines in the restaurant on Feb. 28.

Pancake fans who dine in can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“At IHOP, we take pride in the quality of our fresh ingredients that guests crave all day, including our signature Buttermilk Pancakes and beyond,” Kieran Donahue, IHOP Chief Marketing Officer, said in a press release.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years.

IHOP loyalty members will receive double the rewards on any additional menu items purchased when they dine in on National Pancake Day.

Anyone who joins the loyalty member program can earn PanCoins throughout the year — redeemable for free food and exclusive offers. Members also get a free short stack on their birthday.

“IHOP’s National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes,” said Donahue.