Here are some tips for decluttering, organizing your closets

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s almost spring, which means it’s time to put away your winter clothes and clean out your closet.

Becky Gaynor, owner of Organize with Becky and pro at Angi, offered some tips on how to organize your closet.

“It is so critical for my clients to keep their closets organized, because that’s where they start their day, and if they want to get to work on time, they need to find the matching pair of shoes, the right blouse that’s already ready to go that’s pressed and ironed. I need them getting out the door on time, so the wardrobe is the best place to keep fine-tuned and organized in their families,” Gaynor said.

Gaynor said the key to closet organization is owning less stuff.

Go through all of your clothes, shoes and accessories and get rid of anything you no longer need. Don’t be tempted to buy specialized equipment, like shoe racks or shelf dividers, to organize your closet. Most people don’t need any accessories to organize their closets.

“It’s a no if you’re asking me ‘what’s your favorite accessory to add to my closet?’ You don’t need anything new. You’ve got what it takes, you’ve got more than what it takes, the excess when we clear out and declutter, you’re going to find out that tie rack you bought for your spouse nails it. Just don’t get the 73 extra ties for every wedding and service - he can’t dress up that much to use those 73 ties. So let’s stick with the original tie rack, get it down to the number it was made for, and you’ve got your accessory already paid for,” she said.

The size of your closet matters. Large closets can hold more clothes without looking messy, but that’s not always a good thing.

If you have a large closet, make sure you’re not holding on to clothes simply because you have the space for them. Small closets can fill up pretty quickly, which means you need to stay on top of keeping them organized.

“It goes back to my theory of how to get organized, that you own less. A small closet can actually be a blessing in disguise. If I feel like they’re good and they’re paired down, one thing I recommend for a small closet is a rail that you hook over that has a bar at the bottom, so it’s adding a dimension of another shelf. It’s inexpensive,” she said.

