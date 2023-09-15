Historical photographs show Texas Rangers confiscating alcohol, arresting bootleggers during prohibition in 1920s

Prohibition outlawed the manufacture, sale and transportation of alcohol from 1919 to 1933, but that didn’t stop Texans from imbibing during those dry years.
The University of Texas at San Antonio Libraries Special Digital Collection has photographs, some dating back 100 years, to the time when alcohol was outlawed.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, prohibition was controversial nationally but also for Texans. Opponents of the liquor ban took control of the Texas government in 1925 and refused to support enforcing prohibition laws.
Support for prohibition plummeted during the Great Depression in 1929 and Texans ratified a repeal of the state dry law in 1935.
So what did anti-prohibition activists look like and what was done to prevent bootlegging in Texas? Take a look at the photos below to see some of the history behind prohibition in the Lone Star State:
