4 men rob 18-wheeler at gas station in Southeast Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for four men who they say stole from an 18-wheeler and forced two men inside early Monday morning.

The robbery occurred at a Shell gas station on Highway 87 near Loop 1604 in Southeast Bexar County.

According to the two men who were robbed, four people forced them into the trailer and then stole some of the merchandise inside.

The truck, which has Grocery Supply Company written on the side, was at the store to make a delivery. The store itself was not robbed.

It is unclear as to what exactly was stolen from inside the trailer. One of the victims, however, told KSAT 12 that a lot of times, the culprits are after cigarettes.

The two people forced inside the trailer said they were not hurt.

Deputies at the scene did not disclose a description of the thieves. Their investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.