600+ knives, stun guns, weapons collected at Barbacoa & Big Red Festival

SAN ANTONIO - More than 600 knives, stun guns and other weapons were collected Sunday during the 2019 Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, according to the festival's Facebook page.

This was the biggest turnout to date, with thousands of people attending the festival on one of the hottest days San Antonio has seen so far this year.

"Safety for our patrons is our number one priority. We are very proud to say that not a single altercation or arrest occurred at our festival," a spokesperson for the festival wrote on the Facebook page.

Complaints of heat exhaustion and long lines plagued social media Sunday, with some attendees claiming to have waited in line for several hours.

Festival organizers announced Monday morning that they will be quadrupling the number of entrances for next year's festival to help alleviate some of the line issues.

