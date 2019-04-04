ACS seeking information in pair of puppy mutilation cases

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators with Animal Care Services are asking for the public's help in providing additional information in a pair of recent animal cruelty cases.

ACS officials said the first case happened March 14 on the city's East Side, where the owners of "Jefe," a pit bull puppy, had his "ears removed with pruning shears" after his owners watched online instructional videos.

In a separate incident on the city's West Side more than a week later, ACS investigators found pictures on social media of another pit bull puppy, named "Sancho," which showed a similar practice to the first case.

"While the practice of ear cropping is not unlawful, it is illegal in the state of Texas for a non-licensed veterinarian to perform the procedure," ACS said.

ACS said both puppies were taken into its custody and are now in good health.

While felony charges of torture are pending in both cases, ACS investigators are "seeking any additional information on the puppies, their owners and/or the incidents."

Residents who may have information are asked to call 311.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.