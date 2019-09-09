Alamo Heights athletic director, high school principal resign suddenly

SAN ANTONIO - Within weeks of the school year starting, the Alamo Heights Independent School District high school campus principal and the district's athletic director have both submitted their resignations, according to two letters sent to parents Monday.

Alamo Heights Independent School District Superintendent Dana Bashara said Alamo Heights High School Principal Cordell Jones submitted his resignation last week due to "personal reasons."

"Many of us have gone through times that require us to make difficult decisions, and I'm hopeful that we all can be respectful of his decision and timing. I am appreciative of Cordell's service to the district for the past 21 years in a variety of positions. His commitment to the important work of our district will be felt for quite some time," Bashara wrote in a letter to parents.

Bashara said Debbie Garinger will take on the role of interim principal of Alamo Heights High for the remainder of the school year.

"She will offer our students, staff, and community great stability during this time. There is no more qualified, caring, and passionate administrator to lead us through this transition," Bashara said in the letter.

Bashara said the district will search for a new principal for the next school year through a formal hiring process.

The district said Garinger has 23 years of experience as a principal.

In another letter to parents sent within a minute of the first, Bashara said district Athletic Director Jennifer Roland also submitted a resignation for personal reasons.

"Although the timing for this is not ideal, I support Jennifer's decision during a time of need and ask that you respect that decision as well," Bashara said in the letter.

Norm Collins will take on the role of acting athletic director, according to the letter. The district will hire a new athletic director through a formal process in the spring, Bashara said.

"At that time, I will seek your input in providing me with information about the characteristics and attributes we need for the next (athletic director)," Bashara said in the letter.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.