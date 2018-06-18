Alamo Master Plan community meetings kick off Monday

SAN ANTONIO - A series of community meetings to hear opinions on how to improve Alamo Plaza kicks off Monday.

The Alamo Master Plan aims to change the look of Alamo Plaza, including turning businesses across from shrine into museums and interactive exhibits and dramatically increasing the area to walk around the plaza.

The plan also calls for permanently shutting down traffic in front of the Alamo from Commerce Street to just north of Houston Street and East Houston from Losoya to 3rd Street.

"This street (Alamo Plaza Street) doesn't really see a whole lot of traffic, but the capacity in this street could actually be absorbed by some adjustments on Losoya Street," said District 1 City Councilman Roberto Trevino.

Losoya would go from a one-way street to a two-way street, Trevino said.

Bryan Preston, of the Texas General Land Office, said traffic is a huge issue that needs to be discussed.

"I think first, we can expect a rigorous public conversation about that here in San Antonio and whether it's appropriate for there to be two streets that run right across the 1836 battlefield," Preston said.

Four public meetings, which begin at 6:30 p.m., will be held this week at the following locations.

Monday at Barrera Multi-purpose room at Ron Darner Park Operations Headquarters

Tuesday at Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center

Wednesday at Embassy Suites Hotel & Spa at Brooks

Thursday at San Antonio Garden Center

"This is your chance. This project is a once in a lifetime opportunity to do right by The Alamo," Preston said. "There have been master plans that have come and gone in the past, this is it. This is the time."

