Annual Armed Forces River Parade to be held Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio will celebrate those who serve in the military this weekend with the annual Armed Forces River Parade.

The parade, which is themed "Celebrate Military City USA," will be held Saturday at the Arneson River Theater at 6 p.m. Admission to the parade is free.

Floats will be centered around the long history of the military in San Antonio.The theme was announced Tuesday morning, along with the grand marshal of the parade: former Green Beret Nate Boyer.

Boyer played football at the University of Texas and with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Armed Forces Parade is one of the largest parades held on the River Walk.

Many active military members, veterans and their families said it's about more than recognizing those who serve.

"To know that San Antonio is doing this and mentioning the armed forces," said Guadalupe "Walley" Guerra, of the Blind Veterans Association of South Texas. "Oh, what a wonderful thing for us. It just lifts our spirit up to know that somebody is appreciating us."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.