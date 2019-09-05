Apartment residents displaced after 3-alarm fire on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Many residents of a Northeast Side apartment building had to be evacuated from their homes due to a 3-alarm fire late Wednesday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called just after 11 p.m. to the Villa Rodriguez Apartments in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches Road after receiving word of a fire on an apartment balcony.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread from the balcony to a nearby attic, causing all the chimneys and part of a roof of one building to collapse, fire officials said.

Firefighters said the crews fought the fire defensively, and that they were able to put the fire out without any injuries.

It is unclear how many units were damaged by the fire. The American Red Cross has been called out to assist displaced residents.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.