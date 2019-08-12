AMBER ALERT: Austin police seek 1-month-old child believed to be in grave danger

AUSTIN - Austin police are looking for a 1-month-old child believed to be in grave danger and three people in connection with his abduction.

Elijah Phillips weighs 7 pounds and is 1 foot, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen at 12:59 a.m. July 23 on 11113 Research Boulevard in Austin.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Brittany Smith, 41-year-old Brandy Galbert and 37-year-old Carl Hayden in connection with the child’s abduction.

Smith weighs 220 pounds and is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Galbert weighs 140 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Hayden weighs 125 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they are looking for a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with Texas license plate KNN7632.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department or local authorities.

Elijah Phillips

