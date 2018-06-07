Bexar County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 14-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking a teen who has been missing since last Tuesday.

Victoria Juarez, a 14-year-old, was last seen at her home on Green Plain Drive on the city's West Side on May 29, deputies said.

Deputies said the girl's mother went into her bedroom and realized Victoria, who is 5-foot-7 with long brown hair and long brown eyes, wasn't there.

If you know any information on where Victoria might be, call the Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000.

