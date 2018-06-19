BUSTED: Dog looks guilty after he's caught swimming in family pool

Jerry Gordon posted a video of his dog Baxter swimming in the family pool, and the look on his face when he gets caught is priceless.

Gordon caught Baxter swimming, splashing and playing, but when Baxter realizes he’s being watched, he steps out of the pool like nothing’s happened.

Baxter maintained eye contact with Gordon and then went about his day as his owner looked on.

Watch the video below:

BUSTED! This very good dog was having tons of fun splashing around in this inflatable pool – but quickly changed his behavior as soon as he noticed someone was watching. https://t.co/jaLmADfidw pic.twitter.com/5ArSGCaxwP — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.