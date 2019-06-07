Cleanup underway after storm drops hail, topples trees

SAN ANTONIO - The heavy storms on Thursday evening forced city cleanup crews to work throughout the night, the city of San Antonio said in a press release.

The City of San Antonio’s Fire, Transportation & Capital Improvements (TCI) and Solid Waste Management (SWMD) departments worked round-the-clock to remove debris and clear streets after the storms hit around 5 p.m.

“Our first priority is to ensure that roads are passable, and we ask that residents be vigilant in reporting any issues to 311,” City Manager Erik Walsh said.

Roughly 20 crews worked overnight to clear debris from major streets, front yards and driveways. They also worked to fix damage to city traffic lights. The primary focus is on clearing streets to provide safe access in the most affected areas and in low-water crossings, the press release said.

City crews are currently stacking downed trees and building material and will come back and remove trees and bulky material from front yards once the major roadways are cleared, the city said.

Residents can call 311 or use the 311 app to report non-emergency service requests. More than 100 calls for service were addressed in the first few hours.

Crews are clearing up the lay of it, the road appears to be just about drivable. The final stages of sweeping up the smaller branches is underway. pic.twitter.com/aZE4gsHU5W — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) June 7, 2019

