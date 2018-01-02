Cold weather hampers firefighters in Bexar County

The cold weather is making it difficult for firefighters to put out a fire in far south Bexar County.

A trailer caught fire Sunday afternoon in the 4200 block of Mountain Pass off Highway 16.

The home was destroyed and a poodle died in the fire.

There's a fire station not far from the home, but crews said a truck had been moved to a station farther away because of the cold weather.

"Our response time is fast, but our engine is out in the cold and water freezes at 32 degrees so we take it back to our main station,” firefighter Richard Labiche said.

He said crews arrived just a little later, but by that time the trailer was in flames.

